- All month long, patrons can dine on lunches, brunches and dinners from some of the best restaurants in the Houston area for a great price – and for a great cause.

Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1 and runs through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.

More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.

Patrons can choose from specially priced menus. Brunch and lunch menus have two to three courses and cost $20. Dinners have three to four courses and cost $35 to $45.

For more information on Houston Restaurant Weeks and to see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

