Houston Rodeo 2025: Here are the winners of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

After three days of savory and sweet dishes from 250 teams, the Houston Rodeo has announced the winners of the 51st annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

The backstory:

From Thursday through Saturday, teams competed in the following categories:

Brisket Ribs Chicken Go Texan Dutch Oven Dessert Open Contest BBQ Olympics (teams were judged on speed, agility, coordination, and teamwork)

The contest also sprinkled in a few specialty awards.

There was also a Jr. Cook-off. Pitmasters aged 8 to 14 had to prepare a steak and were judged on its appearance, tenderness, and taste.

Big picture view:

The Grand Champion of the Bar-B-Que contest was awarded to Always Able But Confused Cookers.

The Reserve Champion Overalls title went to the Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2.

Here are the winning teams for the other contest awards.

Brisket

Dusty Bones Cookers Holy Cow Cookers Texas Social Club

Ribs

Tejas Cookers Brisket Cases Pit Boss

Chicken

Maddog BBQ Always Able But Confused Cookers Calhoun County Go Texan

Go Texan

Grand Champion: Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2

Reserve Champion: Washington County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Trail Riders Willis Group Roadkill BBQ Company

Open Contest

Karnes County Go Texan Blues Hog First Responders - Houston Professional Firefighters Association Local 341

BBQ Olympics

San Augustine County Go Texan Steve's Cooking Team

Specialty Award - Best Façade

Cherokee County Go Texan

Specialty Award - Best Overall Theme

BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

Specialty Award - Best Skit

BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

Jr. Cook-off

Bentlee Payne, Lonestar Cowboy Cookers Tyler Lovend, DIM Fiefelman Cookers Vincent Martinez, Willis Group