Houston Rodeo 2025: Here are the winners of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest
HOUSTON - After three days of savory and sweet dishes from 250 teams, the Houston Rodeo has announced the winners of the 51st annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.
The backstory:
From Thursday through Saturday, teams competed in the following categories:
- Brisket
- Ribs
- Chicken
- Go Texan
- Dutch Oven Dessert
- Open Contest
- BBQ Olympics (teams were judged on speed, agility, coordination, and teamwork)
The contest also sprinkled in a few specialty awards.
There was also a Jr. Cook-off. Pitmasters aged 8 to 14 had to prepare a steak and were judged on its appearance, tenderness, and taste.
Big picture view:
The Grand Champion of the Bar-B-Que contest was awarded to Always Able But Confused Cookers.
The Reserve Champion Overalls title went to the Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2.
Here are the winning teams for the other contest awards.
Brisket
- Dusty Bones Cookers
- Holy Cow Cookers
- Texas Social Club
Ribs
- Tejas Cookers
- Brisket Cases
- Pit Boss
Chicken
- Maddog BBQ
- Always Able But Confused Cookers
- Calhoun County Go Texan
Go Texan
- Grand Champion: Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2
- Reserve Champion: Washington County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
- Trail Riders
- Willis Group
- Roadkill BBQ Company
Open Contest
- Karnes County Go Texan
- Blues Hog
- First Responders - Houston Professional Firefighters Association Local 341
BBQ Olympics
- San Augustine County Go Texan
- Steve's Cooking Team
Specialty Award - Best Façade
- Cherokee County Go Texan
Specialty Award - Best Overall Theme
- BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team
Specialty Award - Best Skit
- BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team
Jr. Cook-off
- Bentlee Payne, Lonestar Cowboy Cookers
- Tyler Lovend, DIM Fiefelman Cookers
- Vincent Martinez, Willis Group
The Source: Press release from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo