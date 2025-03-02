Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rodeo 2025: Here are the winners of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

By
Published  March 2, 2025 1:01pm CST
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - After three days of savory and sweet dishes from 250 teams, the Houston Rodeo has announced the winners of the 51st annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

The backstory:

From Thursday through Saturday, teams competed in the following categories:

  1. Brisket
  2. Ribs
  3. Chicken
  4. Go Texan
  5. Dutch Oven Dessert
  6. Open Contest
  7. BBQ Olympics (teams were judged on speed, agility, coordination, and teamwork)

The contest also sprinkled in a few specialty awards. 

There was also a Jr. Cook-off. Pitmasters aged 8 to 14 had to prepare a steak and were judged on its appearance, tenderness, and taste.

Big picture view:

The Grand Champion of the Bar-B-Que contest was awarded to Always Able But Confused Cookers. 

The Reserve Champion Overalls title went to the Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2.

Here are the winning teams for the other contest awards.

Brisket

  1. Dusty Bones Cookers
  2. Holy Cow Cookers
  3. Texas Social Club

Houston rodeo BBQ cook-off: Holy Cow Cookers tent

World's Championship BBQ Context is just hours away from officially starting at the Houston rodeo! The Holy Cow Cookers tent let FOX 26's Melissa Wilson and DaLaun Dillard get a peak inside their tent at their brisket slow cooking!

Ribs

  1. Tejas Cookers
  2. Brisket Cases
  3. Pit Boss

Chicken

  1. Maddog BBQ
  2. Always Able But Confused Cookers
  3. Calhoun County Go Texan

Go Texan

  • Grand Champion: Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2
  • Reserve Champion: Washington County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

  1. Trail Riders
  2. Willis Group
  3. Roadkill BBQ Company

Open Contest

  1. Karnes County Go Texan
  2. Blues Hog
  3. First Responders - Houston Professional Firefighters Association Local 341

BBQ Olympics

  1. San Augustine County Go Texan
  2. Steve's Cooking Team

Specialty Award - Best Façade

  • Cherokee County Go Texan

Specialty Award - Best Overall Theme

  • BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

Specialty Award - Best Skit

  • BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

Jr. Cook-off

  1. Bentlee Payne, Lonestar Cowboy Cookers
  2. Tyler Lovend, DIM Fiefelman Cookers
  3. Vincent Martinez, Willis Group

Houston rodeo: Inside the Junior BBQ Cookoff tent!

Day 2 of the World's Championship BBQ Contest is kicking off with the 5th annual Junior Cookoff! FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez introduces us to some future chief cooks who are grilling up some steaks!

The Source: Press release from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and RodeoFood and DrinkHouston