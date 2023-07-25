The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that a limited number of Season Tickets for the 2024 show will go on sale on Tuesday, August 1 at 10 a.m.

Season Tickets include all 20 RODEOHOUSTON performances and start at $500, plus a processing fee. There is an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.

The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m. Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season tickets.

All Season Tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID and allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the 2024-star entertainer lineup is announced.

For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.