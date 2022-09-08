FOX launches new TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon tied to new country music drama 'Monarch'

FOX is set to premiere its all-new country music family drama "Monarch" and has launched a new brand of bourbon directly tied to the series’ character Albie Roman, played by country music superstar Trace Adkins.

In the series, Albie is affectionately known as the "Texas Truthteller" and King of Country Music. The new double-barreled straight bourbon whiskey is called "TruthTeller 1839 Bourbon" and will be a key storyline moment in an episode set to air in November.

FOX Entertainment, ReserveBar, and Next Century Spirits partnered to create TruthTeller 1839, which will be available to buy exclusively through ReserveBar when the series premieres on Sunday, Sept. 11.

L-R: Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of Monarch airing Sunday, Sept. 11, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET, and simultaneously to all time zones). It then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, S Expand

"Monarch" is described by the network as "a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about the Romans, a powerful family that rules the country music industry."

"The Romans are headed by the insanely talented but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Trace Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie," a synopsis of the show reads. "And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom."

RELATED: 'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice

The show premieres immediately after the FOX NFL doubleheader games on Sept. 11. It will then shift to Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

"We worked alongside the show’s development team and crafted a new bourbon brand with a truly buzzworthy name that reflects the show," Laura Caraccioli, a senior vice president and head of strategic creative partnerships at FOX, said in a statement. "Collaborating with Next Century and ReserveBar, we brought the brand of Truthteller 1839 to life by curating tasting notes that reflect the inner soul of MONARCH and deliver its spirit directly into the hands of fans."

RELATED: Actor Adam Croasdell joins GDLA to talk about role in FOX's 'Monarch'

In the first season of "Monarch," several country music legends are set to guest star on the show, including Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.

Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Jon Feldman ("Designated Survivor," "The Newsroom") is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler ("The Passage") directed and serves as a producer on the series premiere.

The series is 100% owned and produced by FOX Entertainment.

RELATED: 'Monarch' star Trace Adkins recalls working with Anne Heche before her 'tragic' death

This story was reported from Cincinnati. This station is owned by FOX.