Way more than doughnuts and coffee offered at MAVEN Coffee at Sawyer Yards

MAVEN Coffee + Cocktails at Sawyer Yards is more than just a coffee shop or a cocktail bar. Chef Sasha Quincy’s first Houston Restaurant Weeks menu reveals surprising and outstanding dishes, you might not expect but will be delighted to find

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2025: MAVEN Coffee +Cocktails

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Located at 1501 Silver Street (713-899-9074), the restaurant is the only Maven participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. You’ve probably seen others at Toyota Center or Daikan Park, and there is a small shop on Thomson just off Allen Parkway.

The Sawyer Yard location is open Sunday and Monday 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Tuesday through Saturday 7:00 Am to 10:00 PM.

From appetizers to sweet baked pastries, Maven offers a unique menu worthy of a visit or two.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs August 1 – September 1, 2025.

Restaurants and their featured menus can be found on the HRW website @ houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org