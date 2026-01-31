Unpack your bags and eat around the world at Traveler’s Cart

Featuring modern global street food, Traveler’s Cart is the "little sister" to Matt and Thy Mitchell’s restaurant Traveler’s Table.

From Thai Chili Queso, yellow chicken curry, Jamaican jerk pork ribs to a good ol’ American Roadside burger, there’s something for everyone on the fixed price Eat Drink HTX menu.

Traveler’s Cart is located at 1401 Montrose Blvd and is open

Monday–Thursday: 11 AM - 10 PM

Friday: 11 AM - 11 PM

Saturday: 10 AM - 11 PM

Sunday: 10 AM - 10 PM.

Brunch is served Saturday & Sunday: 10 AM - 3 PM

Eat Drink HTX is a two-week-long charity dining event developed for casual and fast casual restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops & food trucks! $15 and $25 price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner menus gives more eateries the opportunity to participate while allowing diners to Dine Out & Do Good in February!

Eat Drink HTX list of participating restaurants and their menus go live February 1st at eatdrinkhtx.com

The event runs February 15- 28, 2026.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas