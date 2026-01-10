Eat Drink HTX preview - State Fare and Epicure Café

Katie Stone visits State Fare and the Epicure Café, both part of the Culinary Khancepts family, to get a look at some of the items likely to be featured on this year’s Eat Drink HTX fixed price menus.

Menus go live February 1 on the Eat Drink HTX website- eatdrinkhtx.com.

The event runs for just two weeks (February 15- 28) and benefits the Houston Food Bank.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

Eat Drink HTX – February 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org