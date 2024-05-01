Foodies and Friends - Late August

Expand / Collapse search

Published  May 1, 2024 4:46pm CDT
HOUSTON - Katie Stone visits with Chef Chris Williams (Lucille's Hospitality Group) at his new restaurant Late August.

Watch to find out how the restaurant got its name, and learn how the chefs developed the dishes, creating a new blend of food - it's not fusion - it's new.

Katie Stone visits with Chef Chris Williams (Lucille's Hospitality Group) at his new restaurant Late August and gets an advanced look at some of the items that will be featured this summer on their HRW menu.

The restaurant is located at 201 Main St Suite 120, Houston, TX 77002 (in the Ion)
Operating Hours:   M - F: 11am - 9pm   |   Sat: 5pm-9pm    |   Sun: Closed

Website: https://www.lateaugusthtx.com/
 IG:@lateaugusthtx

We spent so much time with Chef Sergio Hildago in the kitchen showing us how to create a perfect steak that we didn't have time in the show to get through all the dishes, so here's an extra serving from Late August and a sneak peek at some of the items that will be on their HRW (Houston Restaurant Weeks) menu this year.

Foodies and Friends Extra Serving at Late August

Katie Stone and Chef Chris Williams were so busy watching Chef Sergio in the kitchen cooking a delicious streak on Foodies and Friends, that they didn't have time to share all the dishes they wanted to at the new restaurant - Late August, so... here's your extra serving!


 


 