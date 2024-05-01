Foodies and Friends - Late August
HOUSTON - Katie Stone visits with Chef Chris Williams (Lucille's Hospitality Group) at his new restaurant Late August.
Watch to find out how the restaurant got its name, and learn how the chefs developed the dishes, creating a new blend of food - it's not fusion - it's new.
The restaurant is located at 201 Main St Suite 120, Houston, TX 77002 (in the Ion)
Operating Hours: M - F: 11am - 9pm | Sat: 5pm-9pm | Sun: Closed
Website: https://www.lateaugusthtx.com/
IG:@lateaugusthtx
We spent so much time with Chef Sergio Hildago in the kitchen showing us how to create a perfect steak that we didn't have time in the show to get through all the dishes, so here's an extra serving from Late August and a sneak peek at some of the items that will be on their HRW (Houston Restaurant Weeks) menu this year.