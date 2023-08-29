Foodies and Friends- HRW- Mimo

Expand / Collapse search

Foodies and Friends
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Mimo an eastside Italian eatery with a $55 4-course dinner and a $25  3-course lunch offering for this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Mimo an eastside Italian eatery with a $55 4-course dinner and a $25 3-course lunch offering for this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks. Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank. For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7. The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the country and serves an 18-county area in southeast Texas. Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest single contributor to the Houston Food Bank More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Mimo will donate $7.00 to the Houston Food Bank and for every $25  3-course HRW lunch sold they will donate $3.00. The Houston Food Bank can turn a $3.00 donation into 9 nutritious meals for people in need.   

