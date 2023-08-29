Foodies and Friends- HRW- Mimo

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Mimo an eastside Italian eatery with a $55 4-course dinner and a $25 3-course lunch offering for this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

HRW MENU

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Mimo will donate $7.00 to the Houston Food Bank and for every $25 3-course HRW lunch sold they will donate $3.00. The Houston Food Bank can turn a $3.00 donation into 9 nutritious meals for people in need.

