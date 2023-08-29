Foodies and Friends - HRW - Millie's Kitchen and Cocktails

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Millie's Kitchen and Cocktails on Oak Forest just outside the North Loop and talk with owner Chef Eric Laird about the Brunch and Dinner menus for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit Millie's Kitchen and Cocktails to sample some of the dishes on this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks menus. Millie's is offering a $39 3-course dinner and a $25 2- 2-course brunch. Houston Restaurants Week benefits the Houston Food Bank. More videos and more information at kriv.fox/hrw Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our YouTube channel.

Chicken Fried Steak - Millie's Kitchen

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $39 dinner sold  Millie's Kitchen will donate $5.00 to the Houston Food Bank and for every $25  2-course HRW brunch sold they will donate $3.00. The Houston Food Bank can turn a $3.00 donation into 9 nutritious meals for people in need.   

