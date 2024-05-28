Texas primary election runoff: Dade Phelan defeats Trump-backed David Covey

Incumbent Dade Phelan has won reelection in the Republican primary runoff for Texas House of Representatives District 21.

According to unofficial results, Phelan received 51% of the vote with 99% of the precincts reporting. His opponent, David Covey received 49%of the vote.

Phelan also serves as the Speaker of the Texas House and is currently serving his fifth term as State Representative for District 21.

No incumbent House speaker has lost a primary since 1972.

Phelan presided over the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2023.