Where to vote in Waller County on Election Day

article

Here is a list of the Waller County voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. You will have to vote at your designated precinct for this election.

Find Your Precinct

You can search the Waller County Elections page to view maps of the precincts in the county.

Waller County registered voters on Election Day can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To vote, all registered voters need any one of the approved IDs.

Learn more about the Acceptable forms of ID

To jump to your city, click it here: Brookshire | Hempstead | Katy | Pattison | Prairie View | Waller

PCT 106 MT ZION METHODIST CHURCH, 40998 Mt. Zion Rd., Brookshire, Tx

PCT 314/15 WALLER HARRIS ESD BUILDING, 5411 FM 2855, Brookshire, Tx

PCT 417/418 JP 4 COUNTY BLDG., 32225 US Hwy 90, Brookshire, Tx

PCT 419 BROOKSHIRE CONVENTION CENTER, 4027 5th St., Brookshire, Tx

PCT 101 ST BARTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 811 14th St., Hempstead, Tx

PCT 102 ROAD AND BRIDGE ANNEX, 775 Bus Hwy 290, Hempstead, Tx

PCT 103/04 WALLER CO FAIRGROUNDS, 21988 FM 359, Hempstead, Tx

PCT 105 ROLLING HILLS FIRE DEPT., 31601 FM 1736, Hempstead, Tx

PCT 420 KATY VFW, 6206 George Bush Dr., Katy, Tx

PCT 416 PATTISON FIRE DEPT., 2950 FM 359 N, Pattison, Tx

PCT 311 MEMORIAL STUDENT CENTER, PVAMU, 155 L W Minor St., Prairie View, Tx

PCT 312 PRAIRIE VIEW CITY HALL, 44500 Bus Hwy 290 E, Prairie View, Tx

PCT 207 CHAMPION COWBOY CHURCH, 27633 FM 1488, Waller, Tx

PCT 208/210 WALLER CIVIC CENTER, 3007 Waller St., Waller, Tx

PCT 209 FIELDSTORE CO BLDG (JP2) , 27388 Field Store Rd, Waller, Tx

PCT 313 MONAVILLE FIRE DEPT., 13631 Cochran Rd, Waller, Tx

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Fort Bend County | Harris County | Liberty County | Montgomery County | Waller County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.