Houston parents charged after 2-year-old baby boy's death

article

The Brief JaMari Mari Bailey, 21, and Marybeth Clarisa Rodriguez, 22, were charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. Police say their 2-month-old baby died in June 2024 after suffering extensive injuries. According to court documents, the baby reportedly suffered skull fractures and brain hemorrhaging.



The parents of a 2-month-old boy have been charged in connection with his death last year, Houston police say.

Baby boy’s parents charged

What we know:

According to Houston police, JaMari Mari Bailey, 21, and Marybeth Clarisa Rodriguez, 22, were charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury.

They were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The baby’s identity was not released due to his age.

Baby boy died in June 2024

The backstory:

According to police, Bailey and Rodriguez brought their baby boy, who appeared ill, to an urgent care center on June 16. The baby was transported to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries, and he died on June 23, police say.

According to HPD, the investigation showed that the baby had suffered extensive injuries and trauma.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, the baby reportedly "died due to complications from skull fractures and brain hemorrhaging."