Texas Senator Colin Allred, a fourth-generation Texan, has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Unofficial results reported that Allred won the primary with 61% of the vote, while his opponent Roland Gutierrez received 16% of the vote.

Before turning to law and politics, Allred, who was born and raised in North Texas and currently represents the 32nd District of Texas, was in the NFL as a linebacker before a career-ending injury in his fifth year.

Allred has served in the General Counsel’s Office at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Allred will face Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on November 5.