The Brief In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5. You can check your registration status online.



Texans will be voting for state and local leaders in the November midterm election.

Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall/Getty Images)

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.

The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5.

What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot

Several statewide races, like governor and U.S. Senate, there are also positions specific to your county or district.

Find your sample ballot below.