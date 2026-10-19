Am I registered to vote in Texas? Check status for November 3, 2026 primary
HOUSTON - Texans will be voting for state and local leaders in the November midterm election.
Here's how to check if you are registered to vote.
Am I registered to vote?
(Photo by Charlie Neibergall/Getty Images)
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.
The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.
In order to vote in the Nov. 3 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5.
What's on the ballot? Find your sample ballot
Several statewide races, like governor and U.S. Senate, there are also positions specific to your county or district.
Find your sample ballot below.
- Austin County
- Brazoria County
- Chambers County
- Colorado County
- Fort Bend County
- Grimes County
- Galveston County
- Harris County
- Liberty County
- Matagorda County
- Montgomery County
- Polk County
- San Jacinto County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various election offices.