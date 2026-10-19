Houston, Texas early voting: Dates, polling locations, ID requirements, what's on my ballot
HOUSTON - The polls are now open for early voting in the Nov. 3 midterm election as Texans vote on federal, state, and local offices.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precinct.
Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls if you’re voting early.
Texas polling locations
In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.
Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
Am I registered to vote?
FILE PHOTO. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.
You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.
In order to vote in the November 3, 2026, election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.
What's on my ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below.
- Austin County
- Brazoria County
- Chambers County
- Colorado County
- Fort Bend County
- Grimes County
- Galveston County
- Harris County
- Liberty County
- Matagorda County
- Montgomery County
- Polk County
- San Jacinto County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
Do I need an ID to vote?
In order to vote in person, Texas law requires voters to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the voter's photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the voter's photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If voters do NOT have one of the above identifications or documents, they can fill out a declaration of a reasonable impediment to obtaining it at the polling location and use one of the following forms of identification. It can be a copy or the original one.
- A government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Current utility bill
- Original bank statement
- Government check
- Original paycheck
- (a) A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voting by mail
A registered voter can vote early by mail by requesting a ballot by mail. You must fall under one of the following in order to request a ballot:
- will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted;
- are sick or disabled
- Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
- are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or
- are confined in jail or Involuntary Civil Commitment
Voters who qualify must request an Application for Ballot by Mail from the early voting clerk in their political subdivision. The last day to submit applications to vote by mail is October 23, 2026.
In addition, you must provide one of the following numbers on your ballot by mail application and your mail ballot carrier envelope:
- Texas Driver’s License
- Texas Personal ID
- Texas Election ID Certificate issued by Texas DPS ( This is NOT your voter registration VUID number)
- Last four digits of your Social Security Card
Applications to vote by mail should be sent to the voter’s Early Voting Clerk. For more information on voting early by mail, click here.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State's Office and local election offices.