The Brief Early voting for the November 3 general election opens on Monday, Oct. 19 until Friday, Oct. 30. Hours for the polls during early voting vary by county and precinct. This guide has everything you need to know before heading to the polls if you’re voting early.



The polls are now open for early voting in the Nov. 3 midterm election as Texans vote on federal, state, and local offices.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precinct.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls if you’re voting early.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations

Am I registered to vote?

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the November 3, 2026, election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.

What's on my ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote in federal, state, and local elections. You can view your sample ballots for your county below.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas law requires voters to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the voter's photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the voter's photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If voters do NOT have one of the above identifications or documents, they can fill out a declaration of a reasonable impediment to obtaining it at the polling location and use one of the following forms of identification. It can be a copy or the original one.

A government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Current utility bill

Original bank statement

Government check

Original paycheck

(a) A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Voting by mail

A registered voter can vote early by mail by requesting a ballot by mail. You must fall under one of the following in order to request a ballot:

will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted;

are sick or disabled

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; or

are confined in jail or Involuntary Civil Commitment

Voters who qualify must request an Application for Ballot by Mail from the early voting clerk in their political subdivision. The last day to submit applications to vote by mail is October 23, 2026.

In addition, you must provide one of the following numbers on your ballot by mail application and your mail ballot carrier envelope:

Texas Driver’s License

Texas Personal ID

Texas Election ID Certificate issued by Texas DPS ( This is NOT your voter registration VUID number)

Last four digits of your Social Security Card

Applications to vote by mail should be sent to the voter’s Early Voting Clerk. For more information on voting early by mail, click here.