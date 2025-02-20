Expand / Collapse search

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  February 20, 2025 10:59am CST
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken - Allison's Cooking Diary

Check out what FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is cooking up on this week's edition of "Allison's Cooking Diary."

HOUSTON - On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making spinach artichoke stuffed chicken. This will be a new staple weeknight meal in your house. You’re going to love how creamy the filling is with those extra added veggies!

Serve with pasta or a salad and your family will love it.

SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY

Ingredients:

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 8 oz. fresh spinach
  • 12 oz. Can of artichoke hearts, drained
  • 2 oz. Cream cheese, cubed
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon paprika

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Method:

  1. In a pan, saute the spinach in a little oil until wilted.
  2. Add in the chopped artichoke hearts and cream cheese.
  3. Once melted, add in the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
  4. While that is melting, butterfly the chicken breasts and add the seasoning.
  5. Fill the chicken with your spinach and cheese mixtures.
  6. Bake at 375 for 20 to 25 minutes.
  7. Enjoy!
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes