Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making spinach artichoke stuffed chicken. This will be a new staple weeknight meal in your house. You’re going to love how creamy the filling is with those extra added veggies!
Serve with pasta or a salad and your family will love it.
SEE MORE RECIPES FROM ALLISON'S COOKING DIARY
Ingredients:
- 3 chicken breasts
- 8 oz. fresh spinach
- 12 oz. Can of artichoke hearts, drained
- 2 oz. Cream cheese, cubed
- 1/4 cup Parmesan
- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
Method:
- In a pan, saute the spinach in a little oil until wilted.
- Add in the chopped artichoke hearts and cream cheese.
- Once melted, add in the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
- While that is melting, butterfly the chicken breasts and add the seasoning.
- Fill the chicken with your spinach and cheese mixtures.
- Bake at 375 for 20 to 25 minutes.
- Enjoy!