Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary

On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making spinach artichoke stuffed chicken. This will be a new staple weeknight meal in your house. You’re going to love how creamy the filling is with those extra added veggies!

Serve with pasta or a salad and your family will love it.

Ingredients:

3 chicken breasts

8 oz. fresh spinach

12 oz. Can of artichoke hearts, drained

2 oz. Cream cheese, cubed

1/4 cup Parmesan

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

Method: