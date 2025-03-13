Expand / Collapse search

Mini pistachio cupcakes recipe for St. Patrick's Day: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  March 13, 2025 2:27pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary we are making a sweet 'green' treat for St. Patrick's Day: Mini Pistachio Cupcakes.

These little clouds pack a nutty flavor that your family will love. The recipe makes a ton, so you will have plenty to share with friends. Enjoy!

Ingredients

For the cake batter:

  • 1 package white cake mix
  • 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant pistachio pudding mix
  • 4 eggs
  • ¾ cup vegetable oil
  • ¾ tsp. Almond extract
  • 2 drops green food coloring

For the frosting:

  • 4 cups confectioner's sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1/4 c shelled pistachios, roughly chopped for garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Add all the ingredients to a large bowl and mix until combined.
  3. Transfer the batter evenly into a greased mini-muffin tin. This will yield 40-50 mini muffins.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
  5. While the cupcakes are baking, mix all the frosting ingredients in a bowl and whisk gently into a thick syrup consistency. Pour over the cake when it has completely cooled.
  6. Garnish with chopped pistachios and enjoy!
