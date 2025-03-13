Mini pistachio cupcakes recipe for St. Patrick's Day: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary we are making a sweet 'green' treat for St. Patrick's Day: Mini Pistachio Cupcakes.
These little clouds pack a nutty flavor that your family will love. The recipe makes a ton, so you will have plenty to share with friends. Enjoy!
Ingredients
For the cake batter:
- 1 package white cake mix
- 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant pistachio pudding mix
- 4 eggs
- ¾ cup vegetable oil
- ¾ tsp. Almond extract
- 2 drops green food coloring
For the frosting:
- 4 cups confectioner's sugar
- ½ cup water
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1/4 c shelled pistachios, roughly chopped for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Add all the ingredients to a large bowl and mix until combined.
- Transfer the batter evenly into a greased mini-muffin tin. This will yield 40-50 mini muffins.
- Bake for 10 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- While the cupcakes are baking, mix all the frosting ingredients in a bowl and whisk gently into a thick syrup consistency. Pour over the cake when it has completely cooled.
- Garnish with chopped pistachios and enjoy!