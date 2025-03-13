Mini pistachio cupcakes recipe for St. Patrick's Day: Allison's Cooking Diary

article

On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary we are making a sweet 'green' treat for St. Patrick's Day: Mini Pistachio Cupcakes.

These little clouds pack a nutty flavor that your family will love. The recipe makes a ton, so you will have plenty to share with friends. Enjoy!

Ingredients

For the cake batter:

1 package white cake mix

1 (3.4 ounce) package instant pistachio pudding mix

4 eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

¾ tsp. Almond extract

2 drops green food coloring

For the frosting:

4 cups confectioner's sugar

½ cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond extract

1 Tbsp canola oil

1/4 c shelled pistachios, roughly chopped for garnish

Instructions