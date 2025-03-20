Mini Banana Cream Pies - Allison's Cooking Diary

On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making Mini Banana Cream Pies.

These pies are the perfect size to serve at your next party. They have a nice hint of banana and the crust truly takes this sweet treat over the top. Enjoy!



Crust:

Box of vanilla wafer cookies (keep a handful to use on top)

Banana Filling:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place the vanilla wafer cooking in a plastic resealable bag and use a meat tenderizer or rolling pin to crush the pieces into a crumb texture.

In a medium-size bowl add the vanilla wafer cookie crumbs and melted butter. Mix until all ingredients are combined.

Spray your mini cupcake pan with nonstick spray. Using a spoon add your crumbs to each cupcake space, making sure that you are pressing firmly and creating a hole in the center for your banana filling.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

While the crust is baking, add your instant vanilla pudding powder, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Mix until nice and fluffy using a hand mixer.

Add 1/2 a cup of the frozen whipped cream and fold into the pudding mix.

Slice your bananas nice and thin.

Next, add your filling and frozen whipped cream into two separate plastic resealable bags. Cut the tip-off.

Once the pie crusts have cooled, add a bit of the filling into one of your pie crusts, add a slice of banana, squeeze some of the frozen whipped cream, and top with some of the leftover vanilla wafer cookie crumbs.