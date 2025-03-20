Mini Banana Cream Pies - Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making Mini Banana Cream Pies.
These pies are the perfect size to serve at your next party. They have a nice hint of banana and the crust truly takes this sweet treat over the top. Enjoy!
Ingredients
Crust:
- Box of vanilla wafer cookies (keep a handful to use on top)
- 1/3 cup of butter melted
Banana Filling:
- 1 box of instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- 1/2 cup of frozen whipped topping
- Sliced bananas
Method
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the vanilla wafer cooking in a plastic resealable bag and use a meat tenderizer or rolling pin to crush the pieces into a crumb texture.
- In a medium-size bowl add the vanilla wafer cookie crumbs and melted butter. Mix until all ingredients are combined.
- Spray your mini cupcake pan with nonstick spray. Using a spoon add your crumbs to each cupcake space, making sure that you are pressing firmly and creating a hole in the center for your banana filling.
- Bake for about 10 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
- While the crust is baking, add your instant vanilla pudding powder, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Mix until nice and fluffy using a hand mixer.
- Add 1/2 a cup of the frozen whipped cream and fold into the pudding mix.
- Slice your bananas nice and thin.
- Next, add your filling and frozen whipped cream into two separate plastic resealable bags. Cut the tip-off.
- Once the pie crusts have cooled, add a bit of the filling into one of your pie crusts, add a slice of banana, squeeze some of the frozen whipped cream, and top with some of the leftover vanilla wafer cookie crumbs.
- Enjoy!