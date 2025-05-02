7UP Lemon Pound Cake recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have a very special taste tester on Allison's Cooking Diary this week: Houston’s Morning Show anchor DaLaun Dillard!
A few weeks ago on the morning show, DaLaun mentioned how he loves 7up Lemon Pound Cake. I happened to be working that day and told him we would feature the recipe in Allison’s Cooking Diary.
Let me tell you, this recipe does not disappoint! The texture is wonderful, and you get the perfect hint of lemon.
Ingredients
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 ½ stick of butter, softened
- 5 eggs, room temperature
- 3 cups ap flour, sifted
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon lemon extract
- 1 lemon, zest only
- 1 cup 7up
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons milk, more if needed
- ½ teaspoon vanilla or lemon extract
Method
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar.
- Add in the eggs one at a time.
- Slowly add in the sifted flour until well combined.
- Add in the vanilla and lemon extracts, lemon zest and 7up. Mix until just combined.
- Pour the batter into a heavily greased bundt pan.
- Bake for 75-85 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Make the icing by whisking the powdered sugar, milk and extract until silky smooth.
- Let cook slightly before adding the icing on top.
- Enjoy!