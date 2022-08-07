Will strict anti-abortion laws have an impact on the Texas economy - What's Your Point?
Houston - Brenda Lawrence US Rep (Michigan D)
Critics of the Dobbs decision are predicting dire consequences for states which ban access to abortion - unintended death, heightened poverty, and economic boycott – as businesses, mindful of recruiting, either leave the Lone Star State or refuse to locate here.
Is this line of projection a "scare tactic" - or do you see a significant price to be paid for this deeply controversial policy?