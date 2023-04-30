"The truth is we must protect our children, we must protect our educators and the way to stop this insanity is not by putting more guns on campuses but by-passing sensible gun laws and this law this bill is not sensible."

State Representative Ana Maria Ramos arguing passionately against the placement of state-funded armed security personnel at every single public school campus in the lone star state.

Supporters of House Bill 3, which included many Democrats, firmly rebutted those objections ...pointing out that our banks, our airports, our hospitals, our sports venues, and our governmental meetings are all protected by armed security.

"When a shooter decides to rampage the full-time presence of armed security officer can and will save precious minutes and lives. That's why house bill 3 requires an armed security guard on the campus of every public and open enrollment charter school in the state." — Dustin Burrows (R) Lubbock

The first-year price tag for this additional campus protection is $1.6 billion/ The measure now heads to the Senate where it's likely to win approval...