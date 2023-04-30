Houston - State Representative Ana Maria Ramos arguing passionately against the placement of state-funded armed security personnel at every single public school campus in the lone star state.
Supporters of House Bill 3, which included many Democrats, firmly rebutted those objections ...pointing out that our banks, our airports, our hospitals, our sports venues, and our governmental meetings are all protected by armed security.
The first-year price tag for this additional campus protection is $1.6 billion/ The measure now heads to the Senate where it's likely to win approval...
School safety bill moves through Texas House
House Bill 3 requires an armed security guard on the campus of every public and open-enrollment charter school in the state. The first-year price tag for this additional campus protection is $1.6 billlion. Will schools have the funding to maintain this mandate?