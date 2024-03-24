Up for discussion - the value of Harris County constables- What's Your Point?

Constables in Harris County under scrutiny this week in an exhaustive....some would say "hostile" series...published by the increasingly and overtly activist daily newspaper here in Houston.

Among the conclusions drawn - the constables and their departments have grown in both revenue and political influence - but rarely investigate the most serious crimes in Houston and Harris County.

Further - the series suggests the constables are precariously insulated from legal action....unlike the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Finally - readers with no personal experience or exposure could easily conclude from the series that the constable’s primary role in Harris County is providing "security" patrols for neighborhoods prosperous enough to pay for the service.

I don't want to be accused of being cynical - but some could see this as laying the foundation for yet another stab at constable force reduction and consolidation.