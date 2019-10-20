The WYP panel and latest development in the Houston mayoral race

Sixteen days until the Houston city election and a look at where the electorate stands in the battle to lead this city for the next four years as mayor. Released Sunday morning the results of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public affairs poll that shows despite a continuous barrage of criticism from the field of challengers, incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner leads by a substantial double-digit margin, with more than 43% of the likely vote.

This week's What's Your Point panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host, join Greg Groogan to talk about the results of the poll and the various candidates in the race.

Read more about the University of Houston poll.