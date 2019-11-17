The What's Your Point panel weighs in on the House impeachment inquiry hearings

This week's panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Tomarro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host, answer the question "Was the president within his rights – or does leveraging American aid for personal, political benefit in a foreign country amount to an abuse of power?"

Taking center stage this week in the nation’s capital – impeachment of the president and powerful testimony from multiple career diplomats.

They confirmed critical military aid pledged to Ukraine for its defense against Russian aggression – was placed on hold by Mr. Trump.

“It's one thing to try to leverage a meeting in the white house,” ambassador Taylor testified Wednesday. “it's another thing, I thought, to leverage security assistance — security assistance to a country at war, dependent on both the security assistance and the demonstration of support.”

House Democrats are alleging the president conditioned delivery of weapons to Ukraine on the launch of a criminal investigation into trump political rival joe Biden and his son hunter – essentially using taxpayer-funded foreign aid to gain a personal benefit.

The president’s Republican defenders contend that since Ukraine eventually got the aid without initiating a Biden probe – no wrong was committed – including Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

“It didn’t happen. You had three meetings with the guy, he could have told you. He didn’t announce he was going to do an investigation before the aide happened. It’s not just could it have been wrong, the fact is it was wrong because it didn’t happen.

On Friday, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified for about five hours. She told investigators about her ouster in May at President Donald Trump's direction and how she felt as she found out that he had criticized her in a July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

She also said it was "intimidating" as Trump went after her again on twitter as she was testifying..