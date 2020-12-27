The Trump administration is changing the rules in the last few days - What's Your Point?

In what can only be described as a head-spinning flurry of activity, the out-going Trump administration is jamming through dozens of, what critics call, anti-immigration, anti-environment, and anti-consumer governmental rule changes.

Examples would include, narrowing eligibility for asylum seekers, making it more difficult for Americans to qualify for disability benefits, reducing federal payments to states hit by major disasters, weakening enforcement of the clean water act, and lowering the number of people qualifying for food stamps...

And the Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed more than half a dozen Trump judicial nominees to lifetime appointments, during the lame-duck session.

This week's panel, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, businessman and columnist, and Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader join Greg Groogan in a discussion about what's being changed and will Joe Biden undo much of this after he is sworn into office.

