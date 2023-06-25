The stalemate on Texas property tax reduction continues- What's Your Point?

"This bill will give homeowners an approximately 41% cut in their school taxes. It will give businesses the biggest tax cut they've ever had." — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, (R) Texas

Lt Governor Dan Patrick offering an $18 billion property tax relief proposal to both Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas House.

While the Senate plan retains a permanent and whopping 60% increase in the homestead exemption up from $40,000 to $100 k - the senate sweetened the deal with an additional $400 million dollars to drive down tax bills for all property owners including those with corporate and commercial holdings.

In addition - the senate proposed to abolish the franchise tax for 67,000 small businesses and limit future local tax increases to 1.75 % per year unless voters deliver their approval for more.

The revised plan drew unanimous bi-partisan support in the upper chamber.

" This is the right thing for Texans and at the end of the day people need to stop feeling like they are renting their homes from the state." — State Senator Jose Menendez, (D) Bexar County

Apparently, the governor said "no dice" - sticking to the demand that businesses and commercial landowners get a bigger piece of the tax relief pie - at the expense of raising the homestead exemption, with Patrick and the senate unwilling to budge the stalemate continues.