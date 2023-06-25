Expand / Collapse search

The stalemate on Texas property tax reduction continues- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston -   Lt Governor Dan Patrick offering an $18 billion property tax relief proposal to both Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas House.

Can the powers that be in Austin agree on tax relief?

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick offering an $18 billion property tax relief proposal to both Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas house.

 While the Senate plan retains a permanent and whopping 60% increase in the homestead exemption up from $40,000 to $100 k - the senate sweetened the deal with an additional $400 million dollars to drive down tax bills for all property owners including those with corporate and commercial holdings.

 In addition - the senate proposed to abolish the franchise tax for 67,000 small businesses and limit future local tax increases to 1.75 % per year unless voters deliver their approval for more.

 The revised plan drew unanimous bi-partisan support in the upper chamber.

Apparently, the governor said "no dice" - sticking to the demand that businesses and commercial landowners get a bigger piece of the tax relief pie - at the expense of raising the homestead exemption,  with Patrick and the senate unwilling to budge the stalemate continues. 