The infrastructure bipartisan compromise - What's Your Point?

Roads, bridges, dams, ports, power grids, the "skeletal structure" of our national economy, and one of America’s rare intersections of near-unanimous consensus, that is, widespread agreement that our vital infrastructure is "critically over-due" for re-furbishing and replacement.

This week in an isolated example of bipartisanship, President Joe Biden agreed to a trillion-dollar compromise, long on funding for "bricks and mortar", and minus his controversial investment in so-called "human capital".

President Biden said, " They have my word, I’ll stick with what they proposed and they've given me their word as well. So, where I come from, that's good enough for me."

And yet within hours, troubling signs began emerging that this deal could easily unravel at the seams with many Democrats insisting that the social programs included in Biden’s original plan be "re-packaged" and approved in a parallel piece of legislation.



