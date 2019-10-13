The Houston mayoral race candidates verbal warfare, the WYP panel shares their point of view

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst, talk about the Houston mayoral race.

With 23 days to go unil Houstonians make thier call on who will run this city, the campaigns are shifting into "full contact" politics. The mayor fired back this week with an ad "Don't let Tony Buznee buy city hall", in response to Buzbee's alleged "oay to olay" patronage by the mayor benefitting his biggest campaign donors. On a second front the mayor was doing his best to distance himself from that controversial $95,000 a year internship, created and filled without compeitition, while most city departments were under a hiring freeze.Mayor Turner says his relationship wiht intern Marvin agumagu was the same as with other city employees.

There are 11 candidates running against Mayor Sylvester Turner in the 2019 Mayoral election, here are links to their websites.

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Kendall Baker

Derrick Broze

Dwight Boykins

Tony Buzbee

Naoufal Houjami

Bill King

Sue Lovell

Victoria Romero

Demetria Smith

Johnny Taylor

Roy Vasquez