The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way - What's Your Point?

With the COVID19 vaccine now flowing through the body of the first British recipient, we can only pray that milepost will mark the “beginning of the end” of what remains -a deadly and devastating pandemic.

Here in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration authorities have given final approval for emergency vaccine distribution with more, equally effective variants in the immediate pipeline, awaiting the regulatory “green light”.

Frankly, it can’t happen soon enough as a pre-Christmas mega-spike is generating new and unwelcome records. More than a third of our nation’s hospitals are at or exceeding 90 percent of intensive care capacity

This week 3100 Americans died from COVID-19 in a single day, a grim toll greater than the losses endured at Pearl Harbor or on 9/11 and it’s a cost being extracted every 24 excruciating hours despite the herculean efforts of those delivering care on the frontline.

This week's panel, Bob Price, Sue Lovell, Carmen Roe, Bill King, and Tomaro Bell join Greg Groogan to discuss the coronavirus vaccine distribution.

