Texas teacher criticized for posters on virtual classroom wall - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino politics and News on KPFT join Greg Groogan to talk about who should have the final say on what's appropriate in the classroom, the teacher, the principal, the district, the parents the community.

Texas teacher Taylor Lifka placed posters on her virtual bulletin board including the LGTBQ rainbow and a Black Lives Matter sign, she was placed on paid leave when she refused to take them down then the district reversed course after a petition gathers 30,000 signatures.