Texas schools waiting for share of COVID relief funds - What's Your Point?

In a scathing letter to U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona and every Democratic congressional member from the state of Texas accused Governor Greg Abbott of hoarding nearly $18 billion federal covid relief dollars specifically earmarked for public schools.



The 13 Democrats say not a single federal dollar aimed at helping Texas schools address "learning loss, mental health challenges, youth suicide and the digital divide" has been distributed by the state.



The President of the Texas State Teachers Association called the failure to distribute funding "a slap in the face of school children" and even H-E-B chairman Howard Butt has jumped into the dispute urging Governor Abbott to release the money.



Watch more What's Your Point discussions