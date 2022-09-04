Texas Governor's race - 2 months out - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - 64 days out from the critical midterm election and the candidates for Texas governor have begun making their case in earnest....and across the lone star state.
The latest poll numbers published are nearly a month old and come from the Dallas Morning News/ UT-Tyler survey which reported Democrat Beto O’Rourke still trailing incumbent republican Greg Abbott by 7 points.
After the grid failure, after the Uvalde mass murder, after the reversal of Roe, and the total Texas ban on abortion - O’Rourke still a great deal of ground to make up... And not much time to do it.