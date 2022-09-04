Expand / Collapse search

Texas Governor's race - 2 months out - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Gov. Abbott agrees to "one" debate to be held September 30

Panel discusses the Texas Governor's race being 64 days out from the mid-term election and Gov. Abbott recent agreement to a debate, that will be held September 30th.

HOUSTON - 64 days out from the critical midterm election and the candidates for Texas governor have begun making their case in earnest....and across the lone star state.

 The latest poll numbers published are nearly a month old and come from the Dallas Morning News/ UT-Tyler survey which reported Democrat Beto O’Rourke still trailing incumbent republican Greg Abbott by 7 points.

After the grid failure, after the Uvalde mass murder, after the reversal of Roe, and the total Texas ban on abortion - O’Rourke still a great deal of ground to make up... And not much time to do it.