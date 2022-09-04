Texas Governor's race - 2 months out - What's Your Point?

"What we see in Texas today under Greg Abbott is an attack on women, on their health care, on their very lives." — Beto O'Rourke

"Beto O’Rourke and the democrats have embraced Ocasio Cortez radical leftist, Green New Deal that would destroy oil and gas jobs here in the state of Texas" — Greg Abbott, Texas Governor

64 days out from the critical midterm election and the candidates for Texas governor have begun making their case in earnest....and across the lone star state.

The latest poll numbers published are nearly a month old and come from the Dallas Morning News/ UT-Tyler survey which reported Democrat Beto O’Rourke still trailing incumbent republican Greg Abbott by 7 points.

After the grid failure, after the Uvalde mass murder, after the reversal of Roe, and the total Texas ban on abortion - O’Rourke still a great deal of ground to make up... And not much time to do it.