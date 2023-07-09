Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions- What's Your Point?

Supreme Court ends affirmative action in college admissions receiving mixed reactions
The Supreme Court's ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions has sparked varied responses, with Asian Americans celebrating the decision as a milestone for their community. At the same time, critics argue it perpetuates "color blindness."
Houston - Ten days have passed since the nation's highest court struck down the use of affirmative action admission policies at America’s institutions of higher learning....and I think it's fair to say both fury and gratitude "linger"
While many Asian Americans celebrated this landmark ruling, Elie Mystal, legal columnist for "The Nation" and a Harvard law graduate who happens to be black, called the decision a "re-deployment of the 14th amendment to justify a white version of "color blindness".
Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling: Equality vs. racial inequality
