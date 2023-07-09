Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions- What's Your Point?

"Many people wrongly believe affirmative action wrongly allows unqualified students to be admitted ahead of qualified students. This is not how college admissions work." — President Joe Biden

Ten days have passed since the nation's highest court struck down the use of affirmative action admission policies at America’s institutions of higher learning....and I think it's fair to say both fury and gratitude "linger"

While many Asian Americans celebrated this landmark ruling, Elie Mystal, legal columnist for "The Nation" and a Harvard law graduate who happens to be black, called the decision a "re-deployment of the 14th amendment to justify a white version of "color blindness".