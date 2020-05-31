Should Texas compel teachers to be in the classroom or allowed to teach remotely- What's Your Point?

“The goal is we want schools to open as scheduled, with students in classrooms knowing that it is the best learning environment for children. We understand however, we need to have new and safer protocols in place to make sure that we make sure we prevent COVID from spreading in the school setting and we are working on those strategies as we speak." — Governor Greg Abbott

A survey this week found one in five teachers saying they will not return to their brick-and-mortar classrooms in the fall because of lingering concerns over COVID-19. Many of those same teachers may seek to remain on the payroll by instructing remotely.

This week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Carmen Roe, Fox 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell Superneighborhood leader join Greg Groogan discussing the return to class.