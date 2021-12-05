Rochelle Garza candidate to Texas Attorney General

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Just 86 days until the March Texas primary election and a powerful contender has emerged in the Democratic race to be the progressive party's nominee for state attorney general.

As a Hispanic woman, Rochelle Garza instantly attracts two constituencies.

Add intelligence and a substantial courtroom track record, and you can understand why Rice political analyst Mark Jones believes she will be very tough to beat.

This week I spoke one-on-one with the 37-year-old former ACLU attorney about exactly why she's seeking to become "the people's" lawyer.