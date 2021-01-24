As the Harris County Jail reaches capacity amid a lingering pandemic a federal judge has ordered county officials to review 1,543 cases. Judge Lina Hidalgo and others are again pushing for the immediate release of almost 2,000 criminal defendants, citing the on-going health risk of so many people living and working in confinement. As of this week, 2,609 inmates have tested positive and 6 have died of COIVD-19.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt and others are pushing back in federal court, calling the proposed mass release "a crime bomb" that will pose a clear and immediate danger to public safety.

Host Greg Groogan asks this week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT), Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, which is the bigger threat to the County?

