Emerging this year out of the Texas legislature - and now "law" in the lone star state - a first-of-its-kind statute that elevates the crime of "purchasing sex" to a felony offense.

Hb-1540 is meant to attack sex abuse and human trafficking on the "demand" side of the equation.

Considering the full-blown human exploitation underway a few miles from here on a notorious stretch of Bissonnet - do you support this severe crack-down on "johns"?

