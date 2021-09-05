Expand / Collapse search

Paying for sex now a felony crime in Texas

On September 1st, Texas prostitution and sex trafficking laws changed, making it a felony for repeat offenders the pay for sex. A first of its kind statute in the nation, HB1540 is meant to attack sex abuse and human trafficking on the demand side of the equation.

Emerging this year out of the Texas legislature - and now "law" in the lone star state - a first-of-its-kind statute that elevates the crime of "purchasing sex" to a felony offense.

 Hb-1540 is meant to attack sex abuse and human trafficking on the "demand" side of the equation.

Considering the full-blown human exploitation underway a few miles from here on a notorious stretch of Bissonnet - do you support this severe crack-down on "johns"?  
 