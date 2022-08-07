President Biden still hasn't visited the Texas border and the Latino vote - What's Your Point?

Nowhere is the "impact" of the immigration onslaught felt more acutely than in South Texas where the influx has created a pervasive sense of "lawlessness and insecurity".

For the first time in our state’s history, Republicans are attracting substantial support from the region’s Hispanic "Super Majority.

92 days out from the November election. Will it be enough to spike any Democratic hopes of winning statewide in the midterms?

Better than a year and a half into his term of office and President Joe Biden has yet to visit the U.S. Border... and the lingering question is "why?"

Panel - like all Texans, I suspect you have a pretty well-developed opinion - so I ask, Will the Commander-in-Chief's consistent refusal to view the crisis FIRST HAND have an impact on how folks in the Lone Star State vote in November... and for that matter, in 2024?



