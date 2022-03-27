President Biden " For God's sake this man cannot remain in power," - What's Your Point?

Killed- in-action.

According to NATO, the Russian military has lost the lives of between 7,000 and 10,000 soldiers in a single month of fighting.

As many as 30,000 more have been reported wounded during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those numbers are certain to grow as the violent Russian land-grab "bogs down" and a nationwide insurgency inflicts additional damage.

Of course, "the defenders" are also suffering from thousands of their own dead and wounded.

Worst of all, an untold number of Ukrainian civilians have been murdered or maimed mostly by indiscriminate Russian artillery, missile fire and airstrikes.

Nearly 4 million have fled their country..

"NATO’s security environment has fundamentally changed for the long haul," said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance doubled troop strength in Eastern Europe as a response to the emerging Russian threat.

Filled with what one former prime minister called "rational fear" of a Putin-led Russia bent on conquest, Finland is now poised to join the nation for the first time.

President Joe Biden traveled to Brussels and Poland preaching "unity" in the global effort to punish Putin’s aggression in every way possible short of war.

"We will have a different future, a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light. Of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities. For God's sake this man cannot remain in power," said Biden of the Russian leader.

"The maintenance of sanctions, the increasing the pain and the demonstration of why I asked for this nation meeting today is to be sure that after a month we will sustain what we are doing not just this month, the following month, but for the remainder of this entire year - that's what will stop him," Biden added.

