Politics and SCOTUS, President Trump releases list of possible nominees - What's Your Point?

With just 50 days until the election, President Trump unveils a stable of new conservative prospects for the nation's highest court. This week's panel; Tony Diaz, host of Latino News and politics(KPFT), Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood Leader, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, businessman, and columnist join Greg Groogan to talk about the list and the inclusion of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

