New fee for garbage bins in Houston - What's Your Point?

Houston City Council voted May 13 to approve a $1.14 annual lease fee on garbage bins provided by the city. The panel debates whether it the fee should be imposed or not. They also tackle the moves to balance the budget for the city next year. That proposal includes furloughing thousands of workers, eliminating four police cadet classes and emptying the rainy day fund. This week's panel: Janice Evans, media consultant, Bill King, columnist and business man, Tony Diaz, writer, educator and host of Latino Politics(KPFT), Michele Maples, conservatinve lawyer and commentator, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant.

