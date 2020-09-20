Mixed messages from the President, the White House and the CDC - What's Your Point?

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, join Greg Groogan to discuss the mixed messages this week regarding the coronavirus from President Trump and Dr. Redfield of the CDC.

President Donald Trump said that a potential coronavirus vaccine could be widely distributed by the end of 2020, contradicting congressional testimony earlier Wednesday from the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that Dr. Robert Redfield was “confused.”

Redfield, the director of the CDC, told a Senate panel Wednesday morning that a COVID-19 vaccine may not be broadly available to the general public until the summer of 2021.

Redfield said any vaccine available in November or December would be in “very limited supply,” and reserved for first responders and people most vulnerable to COVID-19. The vaccine wouldn’t be broadly available until the spring or summer of 2021, he estimated.

Trump raised new questions later Wednesday, however, when he publicly contradicted Redfield on the vaccine timeline. In a White House press conference, Trump said that the CDC director had misspoken and that the U.S. could start distributing a vaccine starting in mid-October.

