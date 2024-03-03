McConnell to step down . . . Cornyn hopes to step up

"It’s time for the next generation of leadership." — Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader

With that, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would relinquish the role he's long held....creating an opportunity for the lone star state's senior lawmaker in the upper chamber - John Cornyn.

Other Topics on What's Your Point, including Trump and Biden on the border, an interview with Marty Lancton about the resolution to the firefighters' pay issue, at least 264,000 Houston crime cases left on the shelf, and this week's panel sharing their Texas primary predictions.

Cornyn, who some had speculated might be considering retirement, has announced he will seek the leadership....a message which triggered a shot from one Ken Paxton...who tweeted. "It will be difficult for Cornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-trump, anti-gun and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026".

To which Cornyn replied simply... "hard to run from prison, Ken"....a reference to the attorney general's upcoming trial on felony security fraud charges.

Fair to say - "shots fired"

