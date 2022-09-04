Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?

Call it a genuine "head-snapper"

It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier.

A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas congressional district "red"....at least temporarily.

These two examples offer at least anecdotal evidence that the lone star state's Hispanic majority is neither politically monolithic nor in any way confident Democrats will restore shaken public safety

In their communities and particularly along the deeply troubled south Texas border.

What, if anything, do these developments portend in the coming midterm?