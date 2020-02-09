Judge okays convicted felon on ballot for City Council District B seat - What's Your Point?

Convicted felon Cynthia Bailey will remain on the ballot in the run-off election for District B’s seat on Houston City Council.

That was the ruling of special Judge Grant Dorfman who says third-place finisher Rene Jefferson failed to “conclusively prove” Bailey’s ineligibility.

State law appears murky on the issue and Jefferson says she’s still weighing her legal options.

In 2007 Baily was convicted and imprisoned for stealing more than $200,000 from North Forest ISD

If this latest ruling stands, she will face top vote-getter Tarsha Jackson in a May 2nd run-off election.

November 2019 - City Council race held up over convicted felon status