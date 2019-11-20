Houston City Council race held up over candidate's convicted felon status

article

Harris County Attorney's Office confirms the Houston City Council District B runoff will not be on the December 14th ballot. The cause for this change is mostly due to one of the candidates being a convicted felon.

Third-place finisher in the City Council District B race, Rene Jefferson-Smith, has challenged the eligibility of runnerup Cynthia Bailey, who is a convicted felon. Jefferson-Smith asked an appeals court to intervene and is awaiting a ruling.

Once litigation surrounding this race concludes, a special election will be held. Either Jefferson-Smith or Bailey will face Tarasha Jackson, who got a thousand more than either candidate on Nov. 5.

Here's a look a map of the District B: