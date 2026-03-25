The Brief A Conroe man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Conroe Police Department, they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of North San Jacinto Street and West Semands Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Jordan McDonald, of Conroe, who had been ejected from the motorcycle and showed no signs of life.



A Conroe man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Conroe man killed in motorcycle crash on North San Jacinto Street

What we know:

According to the Conroe Police Department, they were called out just after 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of North San Jacinto Street and West Semands Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Jordan McDonald, of Conroe, who had been ejected from the motorcycle and showed no signs of life.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced McDonald dead at the scene.

Preliminary information revealed the motorcycle was traveling southbound on North San Jacinto Street. As the motorcycle approached the intersection, the driver did not negotiate the curving roadway, lost control, and struck the curb on the south side of the intersection.

What they're saying:

"The Conroe Police Department and Chief Buckholtz extend sincere condolences and prayers to the family and all those affected by this tragic loss," the Conroe Police Department said in a news release."