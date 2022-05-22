Investigation of Hidalgo's administration continues - What's Your Point?

"It's not okay to pursue a political vendetta a political exercise under the guise of a criminal investigation." — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, very publicly declaring that she and her inner circle are the target of a prosecutorial "witch hunt", perpetrated by District Attorney and fellow democrat, Kim Ogg.

As you may remember, a grand jury has returned felony indictments against hidalgo's chief-of-staff and two others in connection with an $11 million dollar "bid-rigging" scandal.

Rice political analyst Mark Jones believes Hidalgo's aggressive defense is a calculated strategy.

"She's trying to lay the playing field so when and if she is indicted, she can say, hey I've been saying for a long time that this is politically motivated."

In a counter-punching statement - Kim Ogg said... "The criminal justice process is not a debate. It is not theater. It is the search for truth and the place for accountability under the law....we will try this case, like every other criminal case, in a court of law before a jury of peers, and we will look to them for a fair outcome."