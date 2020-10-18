Instead of debating a Presidential town hall - What's Your Point?

With the scheduled debate canceled and after rejecting a virtual debate, the president took the stage of a nationally televised town hall.

This week’s panel; Wayne Dolcefino, investigative media consultant, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Janice Evans, media consultant, and Chris Tritico, attorney FOX 26 legal analyst join host Greg Groogan to discuss President Trump's performance during the debate.

President Donald Trump went head-to-head with Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie during his NBC town hall in Miami Thursday night. Guthrie pressed Trump on a variety of issues, including his administration's handling of the pandemic, and his own COVID-19 diagnosis, and his last negative test.

The What's Your Point panel on Joe Biden's town hall

Biden and Trump in competing town halls